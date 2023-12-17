JAMIE MARK DERRICK, 29, of Ringland Circle, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving on Goldcroft Common, Caerleon on April 24 when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

He must pay £520 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STACEY BUTLIN, 32, of Coed Y Garn, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £1,544 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN JAMES GRIFFITHS, 31, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale on June 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW IRVIN FRENCH, 28, of Llanerch Close, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for driving when he was in such a position that he could not have had proper control of the vehicle on the M4 motorway in Newport near Junction 25 on April 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK SQUIRE, 47, of Alma Street, Brynmawr was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 74mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 21.

He must pay £112 in a fine and a surcharge.

PAUL INGLESON, 56, of Stow Park Drive, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone while riding a motorbike on the A466 in Chepstow on March 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAROLYN MARIE BAILEY, 45, of Lambert Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on May 31.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOIZ KHILJI, 24, of Stow Hill, Newport must pay £300 in a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on April 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRISTIAN ADRIAN CIRPACIU, 28, of Somerton Road, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG LEWIS, 41, of Rhos Avenue, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.