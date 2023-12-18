PAIGE WILLIAMS, 31, of Cemetery Lane, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Gaer Vale on May 2.

She must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL LESLIE STEVENS, 41, of Libeneth Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 18.

He must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW HOLLAND, 42, of High Cross Lane, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on June 3.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

MALIK ABDUL MAJEED, 46, of Oak Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone on June 9.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED USMAAN ALI, 36, of Harrow Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

CARL BALE, 41, of Mill Race, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

CLAIRE BEER, 46, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent, Newport on June 3.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

GAVIN PETER CASHMAN, 46, of Churchmead, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 10.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

LEIGH JAMES FAULKNER, 44, of Usk Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 20.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

MARCUS JAMES HALL, 39, of Trannon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on June 3.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

DARREN HOARE, 38, of Farlays, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on June 10.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ANDREW DREDGE, 39, of Abernant Road, Markham must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 74mph in a 50mph zone on Commercial Street, Blackwood on May 4.

His driving record endorsed with five points.