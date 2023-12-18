Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Rayah Nora Woolfall was born on October 10, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 13oz. Her parents are Cherilyn Britton and Iwan Woolfall, of Garndiffaith, and her big sisters is Amelia, 11.

Wren Celestial Abigail Mitchell-Walker was born on November 13, 2023, at home in Garndiffaith, weighing 6lb 5oz. Her parents are Connah Walker and Rosie Mitchell, and her siblings are Sybella, 10, Easton, seven, Elias, five, and Opheila, one. Mum Rosie said: "Baby Wren flew into the world 7.33am into her daddy's arms before the midwife could make it. It was a very quick labour without medication."

Nellie Rae was born on October 14, 2023, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 7lb 15oz. Her parents are Rachel Williams and Andrew Bosley, of Rhymney, and her siblings are Tigan Bosley and Maison Jarman.