An investigation is to be launched into a ‘major incident’ after a fire tore through a Treforest Industrial Estate on Severn Road, Pontypridd, at around 7.05pm on Wednesday, December 13.

South Wales Police said the two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse.” Aerial images show that one building has been completely destroyed by the blaze.

Aerial images of the destroyed building (Image: South West News Service)

A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive, are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.

Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged and officers confirmed a body has been found after one person had been recorded as unaccounted for.

Identification has not yet been completed, and specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

Detectives are now appealing for footage following the explosion.

DCI Paul Raikes said: “I would ask for anyone with any CCTV, Ring doorbell footage or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who may have footage from the area at the time of the explosion is asked to get in touch here.

If you'd like to provide any information aside from footage, you can contact the force quoting reference: 2300423352.

Road closures remain in place at the following locations for investigation work: Power Station Hill roundabout on the A473, the junction of Gwaelod Y Garth Road and Tonteg Road and the junction of Gwaelod Y Garth Road, and Taff's Mead Road.