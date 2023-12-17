FANCY an investment opportunity in Newport? This fixer upper is packed with potential.
A terraced house, on Somerton Road in Newport, is currently on auction with a guide price of just £103,000 (which was reduced on December 6).
The property - which is being marketed by Nuttall Parker and is listed on Rightmove – is for sale by modern method auction which means the buyer and seller are to complete within 56 days. Those considering buying with a mortgage are advised to inspect and consider the property carefully with their lender before bidding.
With refurbishment this house offers an “excellent investment opportunity” for someone to rent out - or it could be a project for a small family (with three bedrooms). It has double glazing and a modern gas boiler.
Heading through the front door a porch leads into a "good sized" lounge which includes alcoves - this space could easily be converted into shelving or storage space.
Facing the back of the ground floor of the property is the kitchen which - along with the lounge - currently has exposed wooden floorboards and could benefit from a lick of paint (or wallpapering).
The kitchen also includes a door to the back garden (but this is broken so needs repairing or replacing) and the staircase to the first floor.
The stairs - which also appear to have exposed floorboards - lead to the first floor where there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.
As is the case throughout much of the property, the bedrooms would benefit from new flooring and work on the walls - they offer a blank canvas for someone looking for a project.
The bathroom looks somewhat more modern than the rest of the house and includes a bathtub, hand basin, and toilet. Currently, the flooring of the bathroom is tiled with partial tiling on the wall.
The enclosed back garden offers privacy, but is predominantly a concrete courtyard lacking in greenery. There is potential to create a pleasant, low maintenance garden within this space.
The full listing and details are available on Rightmove: https://shorturl.at/QST01
