Ship Deck in Trethomas had made it to the crunch time of the awards with the chippy making it to the top five in the Field to Frier category.

The family business has also made it to the Takeaway of the Year Final at The National Fish and Chip Awards.

It's crunch time now for the National Fish and Chip Awards (Image: Ryan Hughes)

Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes, the popular chippy opened in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since with the business seeing a big growth this year.

Speaking to the Argus Mr Hughes said they are ‘feeling on top of the world with the news.’

“Being in the final for not only one but two category’s at The National Fish and Chip Awards.

“Every item we sell is accompanied by our twice cooked chips so it goes without saying we put a lot of time and effort into the sourcing , preparing and frying of our potatoes.

Owners Ryan and Kimberley Hughes with their two children (Image: Ryan Hughes)

“A potato is not just a potato to us and there’s a lot of procedures we go through before we even decide which variety and farm we are going to purchase from. The Field to Frier award highlights this.

“2023 has been a fantastic year for us at Ship Deck and we have seen a big growth in the business and have made many improvements and changes along the way hearing the news today is a perfect way to end the year for us.”

Mr Hughes has been in the fish and chip industry since he was 15, winning young fish fryer of the year in 2016, which gave him the ambition to open his own shop.

Ship Deck has made it two finals at the National Fish and Chip Awards (Image: Ryan Hughes)

In the Field to Frier category businesses had to demonstrate their preparation and storage methods, knowledge regarding seasonality of varieties and how to make the tastiest chips.

The next round of the judging process will see the finalists having virtual interviews with industry specialists to determine which three chip shops will be invited to the awards ceremony on 28 February at the Park Plaza Westminster where the Field to Frier champ will be revealed.

Fellow Welsh chippy, Finney’s Fish and Chips in Benllech, also made the top five in the Field to Frier category.

The Ship Deck team (Image: Ryan Hughes)

National Fish and Chip Awards top five Field to Frier chippies

County Durham

Bells Fish and Chips, Durham

Devon

Pier Point Fish and Chips, Torquay

Wales

Ship Deck, Caerphilly

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Scotland

The Fish Works, Largs

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, who says: “Being able to cook a chip perfectly requires a tremendous amount of expertise in selecting the most appropriate variety that will deliver on taste, texture and visual appeal, as well as having top notch cooking capabilities to keep customers coming back.

“There’s so much to learn about the humble potato and these five businesses have shown a level of care and attention to detail which is reflected in the great success they are all experiencing in the industry and within their communities.”