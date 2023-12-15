As of September, the majority of residential roads across the country changed from being 30mph to 20mph.

According to the Welsh Government, the move was made in order to 'help save lives'.

But, the change was met with strong opposition from residents and politicians alike with a petition calling for a U-turn gathering over 466,000 signatures.

Now, the 20mph 'grace period' is set to come to an end this weekend.

As of Sunday (December 17), drivers can be fined and prosecuted for exceeding the 20mph speed limits.

With that in mind, here's what you need to know ahead of that coming into action...

There will be no change in level of enforcement

GoSafe has confirmed this, but added that there would be an 'increase in roadside engagement'.

They say they will 'work closely' with partners across Wales to 'engage with communities' following the change.

RECOMMENDED READING

So, what's the threshold?

GoSafe apply the NPCC guidelines which outline the enforcement thresholds of not less than 10% plus 2mph.

While the public get used to the change in default limit, Chief Police Officers have allowed them to increase this to 10% plus 4mph in 20mph only, meaning they will start to prosecute anyone travelling 26mph in a 20mph zone.

What punishment could I potentially face for exceeding the limit?

People who are caught speeding significantly over 20mph, as with any other speed limit, will risk a fine and points on their licence.

The money generated by 20mph speeding fines, as with all speeding fines, is directed to HM Treasury.