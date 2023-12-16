Jamie Meek took rings, earrings, watches and a bracelet worth more than £1,000 after smashing the window of a flat in the Cwmtillery area of Abertillery.

The 29-year-old broke into the property with two other men in a crime that was captured on CCTV, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said Meek had admitted to detectives following his arrest that he had been drinking just before carrying out the raid.

He added: “The defendant was equipped for this burglary and there was a degree of planning.

“A significant amount of jewellery was stolen and some of those items were irreplaceable.”

Meek, originally from Liverpool, was living homeless in Abertillery at the time of the offence in early April this year.

There was no one in the flat when he broke in.

The defendant pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has four previous convictions for eight offences which include aggravated vehicle taking but none for burglary.

Jeffrey Jones representing Meek, who appeared in court via video link from jail, said: “The defendant wishes to apologise and he’s sorry.”

His barrister added that his client had already served the equivalent of a 14-month prison sentence after being held on remand since his arrest.

Judge Paul Hopkins KC said because of that, he was going to give the defendant, who had led a "dysfunctional lifestyle" due to drug problems, a chance to clean up his act.

He passed a 24-month community order.

Meek was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months and he will have to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant is going to return to the Liverpool area where he will live with his mother in Greasby.

His mum would travel to pick him up from Cardiff Prison when he is released and take him back to Merseyside, the court heard.

Meek must also pay a £114 victim surcharge within three months.