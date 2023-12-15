From Friars Walk in Newport or the Cwmbran Centre to shopping centres a little further afield like the Cribbs Causeway in Bristol, there are plenty of options for last-minute shoppers.

A number of them have even extended their opening hours in the lead-up to Christmas to allow shoppers a little extra time to get their last-minute presents or Christmas Day food.

Have you done all your Christmas shopping yet? (Image: PA)

For those wanting to know when the shops will be open this festive season, here is a round-up of the Christmas and New Year opening hours in all the major shopping centres in Newport and South Wales (as well as the Cribbs Causeway).

Christmas and New Year shopping centre opening times

Newport and Cwmbran

Friars Walk

Address: John Frost Square, Newport NP20 1EA

Friars Walk Shopping Centre will be operating under longer opening hours over the festive period and will be open on Boxing Day.

The Christmas Cabins open tomorrow in John Frost Square! 🎄 The Christmas Carvery & Pancake House run from Friday 17th Nov - Sunday 31st Dec. Opening times 👇

Weekdays 10am-6pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 10am-5pm#frairswalk #friarswalknewport #newport #christmas #christmasiscoming pic.twitter.com/uMIeA57NNS — Friars Walk Newport (@friarswalk) November 16, 2023

December 15 to 24: Extended opening hours

Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri and Sat: 9am-7pm

Thursday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED

Boxing Day (December 26): 9am to 6pm

December 27 to 31: Extended opening hours

Wed, Fri and Sat: 9am-7pm

Thursday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Friars Walk says these times are the centre's trading hours and individual store and restaurant opening hours may vary, so be sure to check before you visit.

For more information visit the Friars Walk Shopping Centre website.

Kingsway

Address: 2 Emlyn Street, Newport, NP20 1EW

Kingsway Centre will be open as usual for most of the Christmas and New Year period, but there will be a few changes.

December 15 - 20: Open as usual

December 21: 9am - 8pm

December 22 and 23: Open as usual

Christmas Eve (December 24): 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED

Boxing Day (December 26): 10am - 4pm

December 27 - 30: Open as usual

News Years Eve (December 31): 10am - 4pm

News Years Day (January 1): 10am - 4pm

The Kingsway Centre says if you are planning a visit to a specific store, please check individual opening hours as times may vary.

For more information visit the Kingsway Centre website.

Cwmbran Centre

Address: Cwmbran Centre, 1st Floor, Powys House, South Walk, Cwmbran, NP44 1PB

Cwmbran Centre will be open as usual for most of the festive period, but there will be a few changes.

December 15 - 19: Open as usual

December 20 and 21: (Late night shopping) 9am - 7pm

December 22 - 24: Open as usual

No other Christmas and New Year hours have been provided by the Cwmbran Centre at this stage, but we will keep you updated when more information is available.

Alternatively, keep an eye on the centre's website.

Newport Retail Park (Spytty)

Address: 5 Spytty Rd, Newport, NP19 4QQ

There are no Christmas and New Year opening times available online.

Be sure to check with individual stores located in the Newport Retail Park before visiting.

Rest of South Wales

If you are looking to travel a little further afield for your festive season shopping in 2023, here are the Christmas and New Year opening times for some of the other major shopping centres in the South Wales area:

St David's Dewi Sant

Address: Bridge Street, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2EF

December 15: 9.30am - 8pm

December 16: 9.30am - 7pm

December 17: 11am - 5pm

December 18 - 22: 9.30am - 9pm

December 23: 9.30am - 8pm

Christmas Eve (December 24): 11am - 5pm

Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED

Boxing Day (December 26): 9.30am - 6pm

December 27 - 30: Open as usual

December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am - 5pm

January 1 (New Year's Day): 9.30am - 6pm

Capitol Cardiff

Address: Queen St, Cardiff, CF10 2HQ

Christmas and New Year opening times are not available for The Capitol.

Regular opening times are:

Monday–Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Sunday: 10am - 5pm (shops open from 11am)

Individual store times may differ so be sure to be sure to check with individual retailers for store opening hours.

Aberfan Shopping Centre

Address: Aberafan Shopping Centre, Port Talbot, SA13 1PB

December 15 - 17: Open as usual

December 18 - 23: (Late night shopping) 9am - 7pm

Christmas Eve (December 24): 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED

Boxing Day (December 26): 10am - 4pm

December 27 - 30: Open as usual

December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am - 4pm

January 1 (New Year's Day): CLOSED

We've never seen so many Ukulele's in one place at any one time!



The Ukulele jam was a massive success last Saturday and definitely got everyone into the Christmas spirit.



Would you like to try and win a Ukulele? Head to the pinned post on our Facebook page to enter. pic.twitter.com/WQOvaeEewd — Aberafan Shopping Centre (@AberafanCentre) December 11, 2023

Quadrant Shopping Centre (Swansea)

Address: Quadrant Shopping Centre, Dillwyn St, Swansea, SA1 3QW

December 15 - 21: Extended hours

Monday to Saturday: 9am - 7pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

December 22: 9am - 8pm

December 23: 11am - 5pm

Christmas Eve (December 24): 9am - 6pm

Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED

Boxing Day (December 26): 9am - 6pm

December 27: 9am - 7pm

December 28 and 29: Open as usual

December 30: 11am - 5pm

December 31 (New Year's Eve): 9am - 6pm

January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am - 6pm

Bristol

If you are looking to head to the popular Cribbs Causeway in Bristol for your Christmas and New Year shopping, here are the opening times:

Cribbs Causeway

Address: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG

December 11 - 22: 9.30am - 9pm

December 16 and 23 (Saturdays): 9am - 9pm

Christmas Eve (December 24): 10.30am - 4.30pm

Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED

Boxing Day (December 26): 10am - 5pm

December 27 - 29: 9.30am to 8pm

December 30: 9am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve (December 31): 11am - 5pm

New Year’s Day (January 1): CLOSED

The Mall will revert to normal opening hours from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.