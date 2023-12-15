Christmas is nearly here and if you are one of those people who has left their shopping until the last minute, don't worry, there are plenty of shopping centres in South Wales you can visit.
From Friars Walk in Newport or the Cwmbran Centre to shopping centres a little further afield like the Cribbs Causeway in Bristol, there are plenty of options for last-minute shoppers.
A number of them have even extended their opening hours in the lead-up to Christmas to allow shoppers a little extra time to get their last-minute presents or Christmas Day food.
For those wanting to know when the shops will be open this festive season, here is a round-up of the Christmas and New Year opening hours in all the major shopping centres in Newport and South Wales (as well as the Cribbs Causeway).
Christmas and New Year shopping centre opening times
Newport and Cwmbran
Friars Walk
Address: John Frost Square, Newport NP20 1EA
Friars Walk Shopping Centre will be operating under longer opening hours over the festive period and will be open on Boxing Day.
Weekdays 10am-6pm
Saturday 10am-6pm
December 15 to 24: Extended opening hours
Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri and Sat: 9am-7pm
Thursday: 9am - 8pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED
Boxing Day (December 26): 9am to 6pm
December 27 to 31: Extended opening hours
Wed, Fri and Sat: 9am-7pm
Thursday: 9am - 8pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
Friars Walk says these times are the centre's trading hours and individual store and restaurant opening hours may vary, so be sure to check before you visit.
For more information visit the Friars Walk Shopping Centre website.
Kingsway
Address: 2 Emlyn Street, Newport, NP20 1EW
Kingsway Centre will be open as usual for most of the Christmas and New Year period, but there will be a few changes.
December 15 - 20: Open as usual
December 21: 9am - 8pm
December 22 and 23: Open as usual
Christmas Eve (December 24): 10am - 4pm
Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED
Boxing Day (December 26): 10am - 4pm
December 27 - 30: Open as usual
News Years Eve (December 31): 10am - 4pm
News Years Day (January 1): 10am - 4pm
The Kingsway Centre says if you are planning a visit to a specific store, please check individual opening hours as times may vary.
For more information visit the Kingsway Centre website.
Cwmbran Centre
Address: Cwmbran Centre, 1st Floor, Powys House, South Walk, Cwmbran, NP44 1PB
Cwmbran Centre will be open as usual for most of the festive period, but there will be a few changes.
December 15 - 19: Open as usual
December 20 and 21: (Late night shopping) 9am - 7pm
December 22 - 24: Open as usual
No other Christmas and New Year hours have been provided by the Cwmbran Centre at this stage, but we will keep you updated when more information is available.
Alternatively, keep an eye on the centre's website.
Newport Retail Park (Spytty)
Address: 5 Spytty Rd, Newport, NP19 4QQ
There are no Christmas and New Year opening times available online.
Be sure to check with individual stores located in the Newport Retail Park before visiting.
Rest of South Wales
If you are looking to travel a little further afield for your festive season shopping in 2023, here are the Christmas and New Year opening times for some of the other major shopping centres in the South Wales area:
St David's Dewi Sant
Address: Bridge Street, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2EF
December 15: 9.30am - 8pm
December 16: 9.30am - 7pm
December 17: 11am - 5pm
December 18 - 22: 9.30am - 9pm
December 23: 9.30am - 8pm
Christmas Eve (December 24): 11am - 5pm
Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED
Boxing Day (December 26): 9.30am - 6pm
December 27 - 30: Open as usual
December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am - 5pm
January 1 (New Year's Day): 9.30am - 6pm
Capitol Cardiff
Address: Queen St, Cardiff, CF10 2HQ
Christmas and New Year opening times are not available for The Capitol.
Regular opening times are:
- Monday–Saturday: 8am - 8pm
- Sunday: 10am - 5pm (shops open from 11am)
Individual store times may differ so be sure to be sure to check with individual retailers for store opening hours.
Aberfan Shopping Centre
Address: Aberafan Shopping Centre, Port Talbot, SA13 1PB
December 15 - 17: Open as usual
December 18 - 23: (Late night shopping) 9am - 7pm
Christmas Eve (December 24): 10am - 4pm
Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED
Boxing Day (December 26): 10am - 4pm
December 27 - 30: Open as usual
December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am - 4pm
January 1 (New Year's Day): CLOSED
Quadrant Shopping Centre (Swansea)
Address: Quadrant Shopping Centre, Dillwyn St, Swansea, SA1 3QW
December 15 - 21: Extended hours
Monday to Saturday: 9am - 7pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
December 22: 9am - 8pm
December 23: 11am - 5pm
Christmas Eve (December 24): 9am - 6pm
Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED
Boxing Day (December 26): 9am - 6pm
December 27: 9am - 7pm
December 28 and 29: Open as usual
December 30: 11am - 5pm
December 31 (New Year's Eve): 9am - 6pm
January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am - 6pm
Bristol
If you are looking to head to the popular Cribbs Causeway in Bristol for your Christmas and New Year shopping, here are the opening times:
Cribbs Causeway
Address: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG
December 11 - 22: 9.30am - 9pm
December 16 and 23 (Saturdays): 9am - 9pm
Christmas Eve (December 24): 10.30am - 4.30pm
Christmas Day (December 25): CLOSED
Boxing Day (December 26): 10am - 5pm
December 27 - 29: 9.30am to 8pm
December 30: 9am - 8pm
New Year’s Eve (December 31): 11am - 5pm
New Year’s Day (January 1): CLOSED
The Mall will revert to normal opening hours from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
