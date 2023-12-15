A NEWPORT man linked to drugs and exploitation offences is wanted by the police.
Officers are appealing for information to find James Edwards, 25, who also goes by Jamie, in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs and exploitation offences.
He has known links to Swansea and is described as around 5ft 5ins tall and with short brown hair.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300346411.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel