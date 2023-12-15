Officers are appealing for information to find James Edwards, 25, who also goes by Jamie, in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs and exploitation offences.

He has known links to Swansea and is described as around 5ft 5ins tall and with short brown hair.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300346411.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”