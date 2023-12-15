Cardiff

JAC and the Beanstalk is certainly a giant pantomime spectacular and carries on the New Theatre’s tradition for excellent Christmas entertainment. In fact, the venue is now celebrating being open for 117 years!

From the extravagant set designs, bright costumes – completely over-the-top for the fabulous Mike Doyle as Dame Trot to a 3D display (make sure to get your glasses from the friendly staff when you take your seats) to the talented and unforgettable cast, the show was full of not stop entertainment.

Mike Doyle as Dame Trot definitely stole the show with his charisma as soon as he walked on stage. I sure she won’t mind being called tv and stage veteran Lesley Joseph was huge fun as the spirit of the beans and had the audience full of laughter.

The panto conic this year was Aaron James as Silly Simon was indeed very silly and had the audience seated at the front either off their seats with enthusiasm or hiding for cover with his water blaster – mainly the older attendees for the later!

As is the way, the actual leading characters, Jac and his Princess, aren’t really the big hitters and have to sing, look nice and be sufficiently sugary.

Denquar Chupak returns to Cardiff panto to play the Princess and Adam Bailey plays Jac. We had a perfectly rotten, in a good sense, panto villain from Steve Arnott, as Fleshcreep,

Running until Janury 7, 2024, this Christmas spectacular definitely lives up to its name and is a must see for both the young, old, and in between!

Oh, and Jac because we are in Wales. Oh yes we are!

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/pantomime-tickets-cardiff-wales-2023