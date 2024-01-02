In 2022 Newport recorded 187 accidents, experiencing an accident rate of 5.85 per 5,000 people.

Powys stands out as the most dangerous place to drive in Wales according to date released by the Department of Transport.

Powys recorded 316 accidents last year, experiencing a high accident rate of 11.83 per 5,000 people. Following closely is Ceredigion, with an accident rate of 9.76.

Pembrokeshire secured the third position, experiencing an accident rate of 9.34 per 5,000 people. Carmarthenshire followed closely behind with an accident rate of 7.89.

However, three areas of Gwent also ranked in the top 10 safest areas to drive in Wales.

Caerphilly came in eighth place with a low accident rate of 4.38 per 5,000 people.

Blaenau Gwent closely followed behind in ninth with an accident rate of 4.48 per 5,000 people and Torfaen rounded up the top 10 with an accident rate of 4.49.

Neath and Port Talbot emerged as the safest, with a notably low accident rate of 2.89 per 5,000 people.

Cardiff came fifth as the safest place to drive in Wales with an accident rate of 3.82 per 5,000 people.

The City of London came top as the most dangerous place area for drivers in the UK with an accident rate of 101.74 per 5,000. Following closely in second place was Westminster with an accident rate of 31.06.

Whilst East Dunbartonshire ranked first as the safest area for drivers in the UK with an accident rate of 1.27 per 5,000 people. The Shetland Islands followed closely behind with an accident rate of 1.31.

There was a total of 105,979 car accidents last year where at least one person was injured in the UK with an average accident rate of 8.02 per 5,000 people.