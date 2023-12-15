Muhammad Malik, 46, from Top Ups Convenience Store on Corporation Road in Newport admitted Food Hygiene (Wales) Regulations 2006 and General Food Regulations 2004 offences.

He was ordered to pay £6,926 by Judge Simon Mills at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was fined £3,876 and must pay £1,500 prosecution costs as well as a £1,550 victim surcharge.

His offences took place between November 10, 2022 and February 21 this year.

Malik, of Oakfield Road, Newport will have to pay the financial penalties at a rate of £250 per month with the first instalment due on January 21 next year.

He will have to serve two months in prison if he defaults.

A previous hearing heard how Malik has put his house in order since committing the offences.