Newport Crown Court heard how Callum Levi, 21, told the police he sometimes had "uncontrollable urges" to watch images of children being raped.

The defendant from Blackwood had amassed a collection of nearly 300 child abuse images which mostly showed girls but there were also some of boys.

They were found on Levi’s phone when officers raided his home on March 30.

Sol Hartley, prosecuting, said the victims were aged between three and 15 and there both videos and stills.

As well as bringing the CGI image to the attention of the court he told the judge about another video which showed a 13-year-old girl being raped.

“The victim is in discernible pain and discomfort,” Mr Hartley said.

“The defendant told the police he was sometimes unable to control the urge to look at such images.”

Levi, of Sirhowy View, Springfield, Pontllanfraith pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

There were 163 category A images, the worst kind, 21 category B and 115 category C.

He also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child.

His barrister Hashim Salmman said: “There was a high level of cooperation with the investigation throughout.

“He directed the police to the relevant device.

“There were also full and frank admissions under caution and he provided the PIN.

“The defendant has suffered from anxiety, depression and insomnia since his arrest.”

Mr Salmann added how Levi was in work, took care of his grandfather and that he had been “badly bullied” at school.

Judge Carl Harrison sentenced the defendant to a three-year community order.

He was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and an accredited sex offender programme.

Levi must also has to register as a sex offender for five years and pay £420 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.