The marathon, which is also known to have the flattest marathon course in Europe, is said to be a “firm favourite on the Welsh running calendar”.

The route was devised by two-time long distance Olympic runner, Bridgend's Steve Brace, and takes runners through the city and past iconic landmarks, such as the Transporter Bridge and the surrounding Gwent Levels, starting and ending at The Riverfront.

For the 2024 marathon in April, Run 4 Wales (R4W) have proposed an expansion of the event, turning it into a festival of running with the original 26.2 mile marathon, a half marathon, a 10k and junior race options.

This large event is supported by Newport City Council, Associated British Ports (ABP) and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Information on how to register, including how to run for charity and get all the necessary kit, can be found on the Newport Marathon website.