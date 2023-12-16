Eleri, from Cwmbran, passed away in 2019 from bone cancer at the age of eight.

Her mum Bethan, set up Shine Bright Support to help provide support for families of children being treated for cancer.

Eadie Morgan, a pupil at Henllys Church in Wales School, decided to cut her long hair to raise money for the appeal.

In a lovely touch, the haircut took place on 9 November, Eleri's birthday, and Bethan did the first cut.

Eleri Hooper. Picture: Bethan Hooper (Image: Bethan Hooper)

The families then had a party with some of Eleri's favourite things.

Eadie set a target of £200 - but has smashed that, raising £520, with donations still coming in. To make a donation visit her JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/eadiem

Her page says: "I want to give a child a lovely long wig. Eleri loved her wig and I want to make another child like her happy."

Visit the Shine Bright Support website at shinebrightsupport.co.uk/ to find out more about its work.