Organisers Coal Dust Events and Proper Nights Out are launching a brand-new event – The Big Valleys FAKE Festival – while The Big Valleys Throwback Festival will also return for 2024.

Here’s the inside scoop...

Where will they take place?





Both festivals will be hosted at Ebbw Vale Sports Centre, on Lime Avenue (NP23 6GL).

When will they take place?





The Big Valleys Throwback Festival will return on Saturday, April 20, 2024. There’s also the option to get tickets to an afterparty at The Garw, in Abertillery.

The Big Valleys FAKE Festival will on the following day – Sunday, April 21, 2024.

What can be expected at the Big Valleys FAKE Festival?





The Big Valleys FAKE Festival will feature some leading UK tribute acts to bands and artists such as Queen, Oasis, and Tom Jones.

The 18+ event will run from 12pm to 9pm on the day (April 21, 2024) with early bird tickets sold out. Standard tickets are available online at https://shorturl.at/mzCHZ

What can be expected at The Big Valleys Throwback Festival?





There will be some large names in dance music from the 90s and 00s era – this includes Darren Styles, and Tameko Star from Livin’ Joy. Plus, there will be a bar and local food traders – including Little Dragon Pizza and the Beefy Boys.

The 18+ event is hosted by SHOCKER and will run from 2pm to 11pm on the day (April 20, 2024) with last entry at 8pm.

An event spokesman said: “The festival first launched last year – it was a complete sellout and hailed an enormous success.

“We launched our 2024 line up a few weeks ago and tickets have been selling very well.”

An afterparty has also been organised at The Garw, on Carmel Street in Abertillery to help “pump some nightlife back into the Valleys

“At the previous Big Valleys Throwback Festival, local traders reported a huge increase in footfall in Ebbw Vale town – at drinking establishments and takeaways, as well as taxis doing very well,” added the spokesman.

People can find out more or book tickets online at https://shorturl.at/alCQ5