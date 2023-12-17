Married couple John and Julie Mcilhiney took the decision to sell Express Takeaway at unit three Cae Meillion in Caerphilly in order to take things a 'little easier.'

Speaking to the Argus the pair thanked their ‘customers for the support they have shown them’ adding that it has meant the world to them.

Outside Express Takeaway in Caerphilly (Image: Julie Mcilhiney)

The pair also run and own Esquires Coffee who won the award for Best Sustainable Café Chain in Gwent at this year’s Welsh Enterprise Awards.

Mrs Mcilhiney said: “We took the decision to sell the shop as we have now reached the stage in our lives to take things just a little bit easier.

“It has been challenging running both stores but also enjoyable at the same time, we have had a loyal customer base that has continued to grow over the past 21 years.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for the support they have shown to John and I over the years it really does mean the world to us.

“We both have worked in the service industry for as long as I can remember, it seemed the natural way to go to work for ourselves showcasing our professionalism and character.

“Esquires Coffee is now firmly established in the community; we intend to work side by side doing what we have done for many years to come until it’s time to hang up our aprons.”

However, all is not lost as Express Takeaway will continue to trade under the owner Andy Gleed.

Mrs Mcilhiney said: “The new owner is already in the chip shop his name is Andy Gleed who will run the business with the help of Mustafa and Pegah who will perform the day-to-day stuff.

“We do wish them all the very best going forward.”