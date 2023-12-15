A WOMAN has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a 75-year-old pensioner in a supermarket car park on New Year's Eve.
May Wah Grace Mustey, 45, denied the charge relating to the death of Gwendoline Mary Owen at the Waitrose store in Monmouth on December 31, 2022.
A trial date of October 14 next year was set at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge Simon Mills with an earlier hearing due to take place on February 12, 2024.
The pensioner was a pedestrian and Mustey is charged with causing the offence while driving a Toyota Yaris.
The defendant, of Maypole, Monmouth was granted unconditional bail.
