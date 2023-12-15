The craftiest of Santa's elves are coming to bring more than just a market—it's a full-blown celebration of Christmas traditions, perfect for the whole community to come together and enjoy.

With over 50 stalls, there's everything to get you into the Christmas spirit.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Fancy some homemade crafts or a bag of the fluffiest marshmallows?

"Got a craving for a mince pie or want to see the kids' faces light up with delight at the face painting booth?

"We've got it all, and then some!

"Plus, all the Christmas tunes you know and love will be playing all day to keep those festive vibes flowing.

"From 3pm to 7pm, the fun really ramps up with heaps of entertainment for the kids and the whole family.

"And to top it off, we're closing out Sunday with the Barry Male Voice Choir lifting their voices in a special Christmas performance from 6pm to 7pm."

Tickets are £3 for adults and £1 for kids if you grab them in advance.

They're good for both days, so you don’t have to miss a thing.

The spokesperson added: "We can't wait to welcome you. And who knows? If we're lucky, Santa himself might swing by before the big day.

"So come on down to the Barry Christmas Festival—it's going to be a cracker of a time!"

Keep up to date with the official site, at https://barrychristmasmarket.com.

Get Your Tickets From The Link Below https://buytickets.at/96events/1038212.