When Gemma Davies noticed she was struggling to run around with her children - or even sit on the floor playing with them - she joined Slimming World and it changed her life.

Within her first week she lost 8.5 pounds and she went on to lose nine stone and three pounds, without dieting.

“I haven’t looked back,” said the 39-year-old.

“I can eat whatever I want; as long as I stick to my 'syns' allowance nothing is off the table.

“It’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle, and I love that it’s so flexible and simple to follow. I love that you don’t have to weigh or measure.”

She added that her husband is a “fantastic cook” and cooks 90 per cent of the meals at home with the family favourites including:

Loaded potato skins;

Slimming World carbonara;

Classic Slimming World friendly bolognese.

Along with lifestyle changes, Slimming World offers group support through IMAGE Therapy which is designed to boost confidence and self-esteem, while helping members make step-by-step changes to their diet and activity levels.

“In IMAGE Therapy I learnt how to stay on plan even when on the road,” said Ms Davies.

“I travel a lot with work and used to say I couldn’t stay on plan because I was at a service station, so would usually end up with a calorie loaded sarnie packed with syns.

“Now I plan ahead and bring something with me – or simply grab some fruit and ham.”

Before joining Slimming World Ms Davies' Crohn's disease regularly flared up, meaning she was on and off steroids frequently. Since joining she’s not needed steroid treatment and has found her illness is “much more stable”.

“I can also do much more physical activity now,” added Ms Davies.

“I have so much more energy and can play for hours with my children .

"I can actually do up my own strappy sandals and paint my own toenails, which are such massive wins for me.”

Slimming World also helped her make "friends for life" and learn that "self-care isn't selfish" with her attending a group at Rogerstone and Bassaleg Social Club.

Michelle Humphrey, who runs the group, said: "Gemma is full of inspiration.

"She is always on hand to help fellow group members and is a massive part of our group.

"I am so proud of what she has achieved and it is amazing to see her with her sparkle back.”

If you would like more information about the Rogerstone and Bassaleg Social Club Slimming World group all Michelle on 07378 420331. Alternatively come along to group: