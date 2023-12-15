Scientist Danielle Evans, 40, was unaccounted for following the huge fire after a mystery explosion ripped through the site on Wednesday, December 13.

She was formally identified this morning and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Ms Evans' family shared a tribute to her: “Dan was a whirlwind of a woman. She leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts, which will never be replaced. She was an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul.

“She started her own successful laboratory business - Celtic Food Labs. Poured her heart and soul into it, but the most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends!”

Ms Evans has been described as “fiercely loyal” and “the best friend anyone could hope for”.

The tribute added: “She met strangers and friends with the same positive, infectious and loving energy. She pulled you into her orbit like nobody you will ever meet or will again. A magnet that pulled us all together.

“She was an amazing aunty and cherished every second with her nieces. She came from a loving family and was so close to her mum, dad, brother, aunties and uncles, her love was boundless.

“She touched so many lives. She will be so sorely missed but my word, do we all have some amazing memories that we made and cherish!”

The family thanked the emergency services for their efforts during the incident.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with Danielle’s family, friends and work colleagues, at what is a very difficult time for them.”

A joint investigation between the police, and fire service has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion, and anyone with footage that may assist in the investigation is asked to submit it here.

The explosion also destroyed other businesses in the estate, including a gym and a barber’s shop.

Barber Andrew Cox, who lost his salon and tools in the blast shared on Facebook that he had been “overwhelmed by the kindness and support" from other businesses and that he hoped to replace all his equipment and get back to trading “as soon as I possibly can”.

Mindset Gym joined Mr Cox in sharing their condolences to Danielle’s family on social media. They said: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the lady's family and community after such a tragic accident.

"Mindset has a very strong veteran community and one thing we do really well at Mindset is make sure that those who pay the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten and are always remembered.

"Mindset will do everything to show support to the lady's family and keep her legacy alive."