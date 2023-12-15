TWO men have been arrested following reports of two break-ins at a charity based in Chepstow.
The pair were arrested following the alleged break-ins at the Palmer Community Centre on Saturday, December 9.
Gwent Police have now confirmed that two males, aged 30 and 40, and both from Chepstow, have been arrested this morning (December 15) on suspicion of burglary.
A statement on social media said: "Both males remain in custody at this time whilst enquiries continue."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article