Police were out on a proactive patrol in Torfaen in the early hours of Friday, December 15, when they spotted a vehicle using fake numberplates.

🚨 PURSUIT 🚨



Vehicle on false number plates made off from officers during proactive patrols of #Torfaen



Driver was disqualified and wanted for numerous offences.



Stopped using #TPAC tactics and driver arrested following a foot chase.#T1 pic.twitter.com/IjK9BQUnng — Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) December 15, 2023

The driver made off but was eventually caught by officers following after fleeing their car on foot police had stopped the car using TPAC (tactical pursuit and containment methods) tactics.

It was discovered the driver was banned from driving, and was wanted for a number of other offences.