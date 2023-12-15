A BANNED driver was caught on the road using false number plates - and was arrested after a police chase.

Police were out on a proactive patrol in Torfaen in the early hours of Friday, December 15, when they spotted a vehicle using fake numberplates.

The driver made off but was eventually caught by officers following after fleeing their car on foot police had stopped the car using TPAC (tactical pursuit and containment methods) tactics.

It was discovered the driver was banned from driving, and was wanted for a number of other offences.