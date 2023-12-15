Mr Drakeford announced earlier this week he was stepping down, triggering a leadership contest.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething quickly announced he would be standing, as he did in 2018 following the resignation of Carwyn Jones, coming in second to Mr Drakeford.

But health minister Eluned Morgan, who also ran to replace Mr Jones, coming in third, has confirmed she is not standing a second time.

In a statement posted on social media she said: “I have been humbled by the support from fellow MSs, MPs, Councillors and party members who have expressed their encouragement for me to consider standing in the upcoming leadership election.

After careful deliberation, and to put an end to any further speculation, I have made the decision not to stand as leader of Labour in Wales.

At this point, my unwavering focus remains dedicated to navigating the health service through what will undoubtedly be one of the most challenging winters, exacerbated by the severe financial constraints and economic challenges brought about by the Tories mismanagement of the economy.”

Mr Gething is so far the only candidate to formally announce they are running, although education and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles is also expected to stand.