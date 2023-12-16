Newport Magistrates Court heard a routine inspection at Denise's Fish Bar in The Highway, New Inn, on March 28 had resulted in the businesses rating reduced from three - or 'generally satisfactory' - to one - which states 'major improvement necessary'.

The court further heard that company director Ugur Saridas refused on several occasions to replace the previous three rating sticker with the new one rating sticker - as is required by law. This led to a £200 fixed penalty notice being issued, which he chose not to pay.

Saridas pleaded guilty to displaying an invalid food hygiene rating sticker, and was fined £600, reduced to £400 for the early guilty plea, and ordered to pay Torfaen Council’s full costs of £880, plus a victim surcharge of £180.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for environment said: “The law requiring the display of valid food hygiene rating stickers has been in place in Wales for 10 years.

“Ratings provide important information, so that consumers can make informed decisions about where they choose to eat and purchase food and with credit to food businesses in Torfaen, the majority of them display their correct rating.

"Although the business eventually displayed the correct rating sticker, the public were misled over the hygiene standards at Denise’s Fish Bar for 22 days.

"This prosecution could have been avoided, if the owner displayed a valid rating sticker and took the opportunity to pay the fixed penalty notice, rather than now being faced with paying £1,460 in fines and costs."

Information about every food business’ food hygiene rating can be found on the Food Hygiene Ratings site.

She added: "I would encourage new or existing food businesses operating in Torfaen, who have queries about food safety and hygiene to contact the council."