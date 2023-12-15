Our live feed has now finished.
- A man has died at the scene of a crash on the Duffryn Industrial Estate roundabout
- The road between Llanbraddach roundabout and Duffryn Industrial Estate roundabout remains closed in both directions
- Emergency services are still on scene
- Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes
