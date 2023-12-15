Summary

Man dies after crash on Duffryn Industrial roundabout

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A man has died at the scene of a crash on the Duffryn Industrial Estate roundabout
  • The road between Llanbraddach roundabout and Duffryn Industrial Estate roundabout remains closed in both directions
  • Emergency services are still on scene
  • Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos