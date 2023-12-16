The study looked at 22 long-standing traditions, including the sending of Christmas cards and the hanging of stockings.

The study polled some 2000 Brits, making a series of shocking revelations about how UK households are celebrating the festive period.

See the 'time honoured' Christmas traditions being dumped by Brits

The study, which was carried out by the Chef and Brewer Collection, indicated that while a number of traditions are being lost, country pubs remain one of the UK's favourite December haunts.

However, the research found that the number of people hanging up stockings has declined from 48% in the late 1990s to just 23%.

It similarly found that those singing carols had dropped from 28% to 13% with households leaving out mince pies for Santa dropping from 48% to just 17%.

When it comes to the food we serve during our Christmas dinner, the number of people cooking roast potatoes was recorded at 27%.

22% said they still have turkey with their meal with those cooking pigs in blankets and dousing their meal in cranberry sauce representing 18% and 36% of the public respectively.

One of the more unusual (and slightly disturbing) findings from the study indicated that around 4% of Brits cover their Christmas dinner in ketchup or brown sauce.

Speaking of Britain's traditions, Professor Kate Williams, said: “Christmas is a time steeped in time-honoured traditions so it’s fascinating to see a clear shift in mindset, with many people opting to leave tradition behind.

“It’s no surprise to me that a classic country pub setting still has the same appeal it's always had for Brits, as what could be better than enjoying a hearty meal at a cosy pub with loved ones at Christmas time? It’s a staple of British tradition that’s here to stay.”

Do you still do any of these Christmas traditions? Take our poll and let us know in the comments.