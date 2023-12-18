The festive season can be very busy (and even a bit stressful) so the last thing you need is the pressure of wrapping presents perfectly.

We're not all-natural gift wrappers (as much as we might like to be) but it doesn't matter because a team of gifting experts are on hand to save Christmas.

The experts at Hurley Burley have shared their foolproof method for applying the ultimate festive finesse to your pressies this year.

Gifting experts have shared 8 step-by-step instructions to wrapping presents. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)Jessie Sampson, Creative Director for Hurley Burley says: “Wrapping presents diagonally is a great way to get the most out of your wrapping paper and it often requires less precision than traditional wrapping methods.

"Instead of aligning edges perfectly, you can use diagonal lines to guide your wrapping, making it more forgiving if your cuts or folds aren't perfectly straight. It also involves fewer folds and tucks compared to traditional wrapping styles.

"This simplicity can make the process feel less intricate and time-consuming, especially for individuals who may find the traditional method challenging.

"Finally, there is a reduced risk of creating wrinkles or creases in the wrapping paper when wrapping diagonally. This can be especially helpful for those who struggle to achieve a smooth and wrinkle-free finish.”

If you've left wrapping your gifts to the last minute, here are all the materials you need to get started and a step-by-step guide to make the whole process as stress-free as possible.

What materials do you need to wrap Christmas presents?





Gift Wrapping Paper: Choose a wrapping paper with a pattern or design that looks good when wrapped diagonally.

Scissors

Double-Sided Tape or Regular Tape

Ribbon or Bow (optional)

Step-by-Step instructions on how to wrap Christmas presents

Here are 8 step-by-step instructions to follow when wrapping your pressies this Christmas.

And if you want to see it in practice, TikTok creator Lindsay Roggenbuck has tried the hack out herself.

1. Measure and Cut:

Place your gift diagonally on the wrapping paper, making sure there's enough paper on each side to cover the entire gift.

Cut the paper, leaving some extra on each side to ensure complete coverage.

2. Position the Gift:

Place your gift diagonally on the cut paper, positioning it so that the corners of the gift align with the edges of the paper.

3. Fold and Secure One Side:

Fold one corner of the wrapping paper over the gift, ensuring a snug fit.

Secure the paper in place with tape.

4. Fold and Secure the Other Side:

Fold the opposite corner of the paper over the gift, overlapping the first folded corner.

Secure the second side with tape.

5. Fold and Secure the Remaining Sides:

Fold and secure the remaining two sides of the paper, creating a neat and secure diagonal wrap.

6. Trim Excess Paper:

If there is excess paper at the corners, trim it to create a clean and polished look.

7. Add Ribbon or Bow (Optional):

To enhance the presentation, add a ribbon or bow. You can position it diagonally for a cohesive look.

8. Finishing Touches:

Smooth out any wrinkles or folds in the paper to achieve a polished finish.