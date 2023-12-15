A DRIVER in Torfaen has been arrested by officers while out on proactive patrols on Thursday (December 14) evening.
He was stopped and searched under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act. Officers also drug wiped him at the roadside.
Cannabis was found in his system and he was arrested for driving while above the prescribed limit.
