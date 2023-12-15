GWENT Police have been involved in a chase tonight with an “anti-social” driver.
The force reported how they had followed a car in Tredegar.
On Twitter, they wrote: .. make a nuisance of yourself and we'll take your car.
"This one has no insurance and driven in an anti social manner at Ashvale industrial estate.
"The three lads couldn't stay and ran off. #seized"
