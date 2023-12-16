Two fire crews - one each from Eardisley and Kington – as well as the aerial ladder platform from Hereford were called to Clifford shortly before 10.10pm on Thursday, December 14.

Firefighters used a hearth kit, chimney rods, gas monitor and a thermal imaging camera.

Investigations were carried out using the aerial ladder platform. There were no casualties and no other emergency services attended.

Only last week, two days previously, there were was another woodburning stove fire in Clifford.

On that occasion, a sitting room was heavily smoke logged.

Fire crews from Kington, Peterchurch and Fownhope, as well as the aerial ladder platform from Hereford, were called to the village at just after 9.55pm on Saturday, December 9.

The sitting room containing the woodburning stove was ventilated naturally, with crews using hose reel jets, as well as the aerial ladder platform, to tackle the fire.

A thermal image camera was also used to check for hotspots.

Again, no one was hurt.