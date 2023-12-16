FIREFIGHTERS were called to a woodburning stove fire in a village close to the Monmouthshire border earlier this week.
Two fire crews - one each from Eardisley and Kington – as well as the aerial ladder platform from Hereford were called to Clifford shortly before 10.10pm on Thursday, December 14.
Firefighters used a hearth kit, chimney rods, gas monitor and a thermal imaging camera.
Investigations were carried out using the aerial ladder platform. There were no casualties and no other emergency services attended.
Only last week, two days previously, there were was another woodburning stove fire in Clifford.
On that occasion, a sitting room was heavily smoke logged.
Fire crews from Kington, Peterchurch and Fownhope, as well as the aerial ladder platform from Hereford, were called to the village at just after 9.55pm on Saturday, December 9.
The sitting room containing the woodburning stove was ventilated naturally, with crews using hose reel jets, as well as the aerial ladder platform, to tackle the fire.
A thermal image camera was also used to check for hotspots.
Again, no one was hurt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here