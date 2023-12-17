The land, which totals around 5.36 acres, is on the market with agents Sunderlands and will be sold by tender with a guide price of £1,000,000 to £1,100,000.

Sunderlands said the site in St Weonards, Herefordshire, site comes complete with planning permission for 16 open market homes and eight affordable homes to be built. Permission was granted to applicant the Duchy of Cornwall in July 2022 for three years.

The plans for the open market homes include six two-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses, and two four-bedroom houses, while the affordable home plans are for five two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom houses.

The ownership of the affordable units will be retained by the vendor, but the buyer is obliged to build those affordable units under a building licence, the agents said.

A Section 106 agreement is also in place.

The tender must include the cost price of building the eight affordable houses and the vendor will then pay that build cost plus 7.5 per cent profit to the developer, with the purchase strictly conditional on the buyer building the affordable houses under a building licence.

The site is currently agricultural land, the agents said, with the nearby village offering a primary school, church, shop, post office and village hall.

The land is to be sold by informal tender, with the tender deadline set at midday on Thursday, February 8, 2024.