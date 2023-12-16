On December 15, at just after 7pm, Gwent Police posted about a crash on the A469 between Llanbraddach roundabout and Duffryn Industrial Estate roundabout.

The passenger of the car, a 20-year-old man from Pontllanfraith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A469 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

⁉ Can you help?



❗Officers want to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A469 between Ystrad Mynach and Caerphilly at around 6.20pm on Friday 15 December.



ℹ We received a report of a road traffic collision near Llanbradach at around 6.20pm involving a white Mazda. pic.twitter.com/PeZY2MyIDh — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 15, 2023

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers want to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A469 between Ystrad Mynach and Caerphilly at around 6.20pm on Friday, December 15.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision near Llanbradach at around that time.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved one car; a white Mazda.

“The passenger of the car, a 20-year-old man from Pontllanfraith, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specialist officers.

“The driver of the car, an 18-year-old from Pontllanfraith, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in police custody.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision between Llanbraddach Roundabout and Duffryn Industrial Estate Roundabout Northbound and Southbound 🚨



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/7bWjciCYgc — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 15, 2023

“Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A469 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2300426121.

“Alternatively you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”