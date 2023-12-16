There had been speculation that deputy minister for social partnership and MS for Delyn Hannah Blythyn could enter the race after Mr Drakeford announced earlier this week he was stepping down.

But, writing on social media, Ms Blythyn said she would not run, and would instead back education minister Jeremy Miles.

“In politics as in life, timing is everything.



Whilst I am grateful for the support extended to me from across the Labour movement, after careful consideration, I have decided to support @Jeremy_Miles to be the next Welsh Labour Leader.



1/2 — Hannah Blythyn (@hannahblythyn) December 15, 2023

She said: “In politics as in life, timing is everything.

“Whilst I am grateful for the support extended to me from across the Labour movement, after careful consideration, I have decided to support @Jeremy_Miles to be the next Welsh Labour Leader.

“Our communities & country continue to face turbulent times with unprecedented financial pressures on our public services, thanks to 13 years of Tory imposed austerity. I believe Jeremy is the right person to lead us through these current challenges & take our country forward.”

Mr Miles has not formally announced he is running, although he is widely reported to have secured the required number of nominations.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething launched his leadership bid the day after Mr Drakeford announced he was quitting.