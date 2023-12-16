Mr Gething is so far the only one to formally announce they are standing to replace Mark Drakeford, who announced he was standing down earlier this week. Education minister Jeremy Miles is widely reported to also be standing.

Mr Gething has already received the backing of Gwent figures including Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle, and Caerphilly MS Hefin David.

And now MPs Jessica Morden and Nick Thomas-Symonds, who represent Newport East and Torfaen respectively, have also backed Mr Gething.

Writing on social media Ms Morden said Mr Gething would make “an excellent Welsh first minister and energetic campaigning leader of Welsh Labour”.

“He’s deeply rooted in Welsh Labour, and has the experience and ability to take us forward through the General Election and beyond to work as part of a team building a better Wales,” she said.

And Mr Thomas-Symonds wrote: "I’m backing @vaughangething for @WelshLabour Leader.

"I’ve known Vaughan my whole political life - his commitment to social justice, equality and fighting for working people has always shone through. He showed all those qualities and more in the pandemic. He will do a great job."

Health minister Eluned Morgan and deputy minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn have both ruled themselves out of the race.