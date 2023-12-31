The council's contact centre received 148,362 calls in the first three quarters of the year for an average of more than 700 calls per working day.

From January to September, more than one in five calls were terminated before they were answered. From July, that rate shot up to more than one in three.

The council has told the Argus the centre suffered from a significant number of vacancies but callers should see an improvement in service with staffing levels now “close to normal”.

Dim siarad

From January to September, the council’s Welsh language line received only 319 calls. This is despite the 2021 Census showing 7.5 per cent of people in the Newport area could speak Welsh.

Nearly half of calls to the line (46 per cent) were terminated before an officer could respond. From July to September, the rate rose to 76 per cent – accounting for 50 of 66 calls.

Earlier this month, Plaid Cymru MS Peredur Owen Griffiths criticised the council for “embarrassing” Welsh language errors on road signs in Caerleon.

Newport Conservative campaigner Michael Enea says the contact centre’s service has been “utterly shocking” this year.

“What is the point in having a dedicated Welsh language line if almost half of the people calling it are hanging up?” he said.

“Since its inception a decade ago, the contact centre has continually been in the news with poor service levels and missed targets.

“When will the council finally rectify this and increase the staffing levels to an appropriate level?”

A spokesperson for the council said: “These statistics are those that Newport City Council regularly publishes on the website as part of its ongoing commitment to customer service.

“It receives significant calls every day and the contact centre is especially busy at peak times. It is not possible to know why people have chosen to end their call.

“For instance, some may have received the information they need in a recorded message at the beginning of their call so do not need to wait for a response.

“The message also advises people that many services are now available online so they may choose to end the call for that reason.

“In recent months, there has been a significant number of job vacancies in the contact centre but levels are now close to normal and we would expect to see an improvement in call waiting times.

“Welsh speakers are available to take calls.”

The spokesperson adds there are a number of ways how residents can get in touch, including face-to-face services at the Central Library and Museum, and by emailing info@newport.gov.uk