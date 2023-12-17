Put on in association with Penarth Business Group, the festival ran from 3pm to 7pm, with food stalls set up on the town’s Windsor Road and Glebe Street and activities for the kids.

There was also late night shopping and live music.

The festival was in the town's streets on December 14 (Image: Newsquest)

Kids could post a letter to Santa! Pictured: Eshan and Maya (Image: Newsquest)

Kids writing their letters to Santa (Image: Newsquest)

Archie and Arlo in the festive mood (Image: Newsquest)

Local English and Maths tutor Kip McGrath set up a write letter to Santa table, with a post box included so kids could send their letters to the big man himself!

Crepe Escape, butchers Farmers Pantry and Lucies Bakes provided food for the occasion including hot rolls and Lucies’ famous cakes (with a large queue round her stall).

There was late night shopping including at Gwil's Emporium on Glebe Street (Image: Newsquest)

Delicious cakes on offer (Image: Newsquest)

Cakes by Lucie were very popular (Image: Newsquest)

The mayor was there. Pictured with Holly and Travis (Image: Newsquest)

Popular tapas restaurant Bar 44 was also around to offer samples of their twist on the traditional mulled wine.

Business Group chair John Davies said it was great to see so many people coming into town and supporting local businesses.

“This was a nice example of the town’s businesses working together, not just to provide late night shopping, but to offer a shopping experience,” said Mr Davies.

“Penarth is a great place to visit at Christmas, and throughout the year there's always something going on.”

Businesses came together to offer late night shopping and the public responded (Image: Newsquest)

Even Minnie was out (Image: Newsquest)

And the Hillbergs (Image: Newsquest)

The team from Farmer's Pantry providing hot food (Image: Newsquest)

Penarth Christmas lights switch on success and festive brass bands in the streets

Penarth has had an eventful Christmas so far.

BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans turned on the town's lights (Image: Newsquest)

The town's Christmas lights were switched on by none other than BBC weatherman and endurance drummer Owain Wyn Evans.

And on December 12, churches in the area came together to provide a brass band and singers singing hymns in the street in a lovely festive touch.

Got a story in Penarth? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.