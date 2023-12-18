South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar picked a design by year 6 pupil at Monmouth prep School Sebastian Shepherd as the winner of her Christmas card competition.

The card will be sent out to big names including King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, all members of the Senedd - and Ms Asghar herself even hand-delivered one to the prime minister.

Sebastian Shepherd with his winning Christmas card (Image: Supplied)

The Conservative MS, who paid a surprise visit to Monmouth Prep to surprise Sebastian last week, said: “I gave it to the Prime Minister personally last week and he loved it!”

Hundreds of designs were entered from schools across Wales, but in the end Sebastian’s took the winning spot, featuring a beautiful marine life design.

Monmouth Prep School head Neil Shaw said: “This is an incredible achievement for you and the school, and we are very very proud of you, Seb.”