ONE of Newport’s edgiest high street fashion shops is holding a closing down sale.
Damaged Society opened in Newport’s Friars Walk in September 2021.
Now, the store is holding a closing down sale.
The brand describes itself as “living and working” in the “sub-culture” with edgy designs and risqué marketing slogans.
On its website, damaged society say: “We feel so lucky to support the brands and bands that we love, and to live and work in the sub-culture we have all grown up in.”
The company has 13 physical stores including in Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hull, Peterborough, Derby and Leeds.
If you want your fix of Damaged Society goods, the nearest store is now Bristol.
In 2022, the fashion brand celebrated its 10th birthday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here