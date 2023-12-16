Damaged Society opened in Newport’s Friars Walk in September 2021.

Now, the store is holding a closing down sale.

The brand describes itself as “living and working” in the “sub-culture” with edgy designs and risqué marketing slogans.

On its website, damaged society say: “We feel so lucky to support the brands and bands that we love, and to live and work in the sub-culture we have all grown up in.”

Damaged Society, Newport (Image: Ian Dore)

The store opened in 2021 in Newport (Image: Ian Dore)

The company has 13 physical stores including in Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hull, Peterborough, Derby and Leeds.

If you want your fix of Damaged Society goods, the nearest store is now Bristol.

In 2022, the fashion brand celebrated its 10th birthday.