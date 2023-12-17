Muhammad Malik, 46, from Top Ups Convenience Store on Corporation Road in Newport was ordered to pay nearly £7,000 after being prosecuted by the city council.

The authority has released pictures they took as part of their investigation.

Their environmental health team found:

A significant active mouse infestation affecting the main shop and back food store with evidence that the infestation had been ongoing for at least a year;

Dead mice found in various degrees of decomposition found on glue boards and break back traps;

Gnawed food, including crisps and biscuits. Partially gnawed packets of Quavers were found with rodent fur and mouse droppings inside. Numerous empty packets of food below shelves which had been moved and eaten by mice, highlighting the extent and time frame of the infestation;

Significant accumulations of mouse droppings from the front to the back of the premises;

Filthy conditions, engrained dirt mixed with mouse droppings on shelves on which food was stored;

Dirty and unhygienic conditions across the premises;

Poorly maintained structure, that allow pests to enter.

Malik also had past its use-by date ham for sale and kept meat samosas at the wrong temperature.

Partially gnawed packets of Quavers were found with rodent fur and mouse droppings inside. Picture: Newport council

Councillor James Clarke, cabinet member for strategic planning, housing and regulation, said: “Once again, I’m pleased to see that our efforts to tackle unacceptable food hygiene standards have resulted in a successful prosecution.

“Food hygiene legislation is a key part of our integrated health protection system. It is in place to ensure businesses operate in a safe manner, avoid causing ill health, and avoid placing unnecessary burden on the NHS.

Top Ups Convenience Store on Corporation Road in Newport. Picture: Google

“The responsibility to maintain proper food hygiene standards falls squarely on the shoulders of the food business operator.

“It is clear from the decisions made by the court that the conditions our officers found at Top Up were unacceptable.

We will not tolerate any food business who do not engage with us or act on our improvement notices after receiving a hygiene rating of zero.

Dead mice were found in various degrees of decomposition found on glue boards and break back traps. Picture: Newport council

“We will not hesitate to take robust action where we discover such flagrant disregard for public health.”

Malik admitted Food Hygiene (Wales) Regulations 2006 and General Food Regulations 2004 offences and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court this month.

His offences took place between November 10, 2022 and February 21 this year.