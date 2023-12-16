Fast fashion companies are known for their ability to mass produce affordable fashion, and businesses capitalise on trends such as the ugly Christmas jumper.

Fast fashion garments often have short life spans due to cheap materials such as synthetic fibres like polyester which contribute to textile waste.

The ugly Christmas jumper trend has shifted away from previous associations where people would borrow an old jumper from a relative or dig out an ugly jumper from the bottom of their wardrobe. Now it has become synonymous with consumer culture and extravagant and outlandish jumpers from high-street retailers.

But, with concerns around the ethical, sustainable, and environmental issues surrounding fast fashion, some consumers are instead turning to second-hand shops, as well as more sustainable fashion companies and high-quality products.

Buying second-hand clothing not only minimises the demand for new products, but is also often much more affordable. The rise of second-hand clothing sites such as Vinted and eBay not only supports local economies but also provides access to quality vintage fashion. Vinted also encourages the reuse of packaging to promote sustainable practices.

Newport has a host of charity shops as well as the clothing retailer, My Generation Vintage, which offers sustainable clothing and vintage options.

The British Heart Foundation, Saint Vincent’s and St David’s Hospice Care are just some of the local charity shops in the area that not only stock rare finds but also help contribute to charitable causes and reflect on times of goodwill over Christmas.

Shopping for higher-quality garments may typically be more expensive - but they are often long lasting and focus more on timeless design instead of trends.

Sustainable fashion companies also offer customers assurance through providing transparency around how materials are sourced and processed, as well as the working conditions of producers.