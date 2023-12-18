The company running the site in West Nash Road, SIMEC Uskmouth Power Limited, had written to Newport City Council informing the authority of its intention to remove the structures.

Planning documents state the company had been advised it is “more likely than not” that the towers would be classed as buildings, and therefore the council would need to be informed before work can begin, and planning permission for the demolition may be required.

But now the council has informed SIMEC that prior approval for the demolition is not required.

The application form says: “The proposed method of demolition will involve mechanical dismantling to reduce the structure, component for component, section by section, working from the highest level downwards, systematically reducing the structure, ensuring that no part of the structure falls in an uncontrolled manner. i.e. shearing of components from the highest level, systematically working downwards.

“No part structures will be left in dangerous condition (likely to fall in uncontrolled manner) at any time.

“Material arisings will be systematically sorted and 'loaded out' into designated personnel clear areas (zones).

“At regular intervals, with planned access and egress of lorries and skips, the detritus arisings will be loaded and removed from site.”

The demolition is planned to be completed by May 13, 2024.