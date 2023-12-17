Summary

Live: Crash on A470 Abercynon to Pentrebach

Emergency
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Road reopens (8.50am)
  • Crash causes road closure (8am)
  • A470 Abercynon To Pentrebach affected (8am)
  • South Wales Police warn road could be closed for some time (8am)

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos