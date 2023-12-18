- The A48 is closed due to emergency bridge repairs both ways from Tidenham turn off to Bishton Lane.
- This is due to a lorry colliding with the bridge and shedding a glucose like liquid.
- Newport bus are unable to operate between Tutshill and Lydney today.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here