Live

A48, Chepstow closed after lorry collided with bridge

Emergency
Traffic
Chepstow
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The A48 is closed due to emergency bridge repairs both ways from Tidenham turn off to Bishton Lane.
  • This is due to a lorry colliding with the bridge and shedding a glucose like liquid.
  • Newport bus are unable to operate between Tutshill and Lydney today.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos