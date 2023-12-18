Live

B4521, Abergavenny closed due to police incident

Emergency
Traffic
Abergavenny
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The B4521 is currently closed between The Old Rectory and Caggle Street in Llanvertherine due to a police incident.
  • The road closure is causing queueing traffic in the area and diversions are in place.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos