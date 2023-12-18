Our live feed has now finished.
- Officers closed the B4521 at Llanvetherine at around 8am today, Monday December 18 following the discovery of a man’s body.
- The road remains closed between The Old Rectory and Caggle Street in Llanvertherine due to a police incident.
- The road closure is causing queueing traffic in the area and diversions are in place.
