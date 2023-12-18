Summary

Man's found at B4521, Abergavenny as road remains closed

Emergency
Traffic
Abergavenny
By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Officers closed the B4521 at Llanvetherine at around 8am today, Monday December 18 following the discovery of a man’s body.
  • The road remains closed between The Old Rectory and Caggle Street in Llanvertherine due to a police incident.
  • The road closure is causing queueing traffic in the area and diversions are in place.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos