SHANIA SMALL, 23, of Tone Square, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Greenwich Road at the Maesglas Industrial Estate on July 23.

She must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MICHAEL HAYES, 44, of Aqueduct Close, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 7.

He must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN TOLLEY, 27, of Broadcommon Close, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SEAN O'DONNELL, 28, of The Ellipse, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £685 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Cwmbran on May 24.

ARBAAS DITTA, 48, of Somerton Road, Newport was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENA JAYNE COX, 40, of De Haia Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £318 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL PRICE, 39, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH WILLIAMS, 45, of Hadrian Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Malpas Road on May 31.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ACE PERFORMANCE CARS LIMITED, Chris Bowen Garage, High Street, Newbridge must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.