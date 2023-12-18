POLICE OFFICERS are searching for a man linked to driving offences in Pontypool.
The force is looking to speak to the driver of the man pictured in relation to driving offences yesterday, December 17.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Torfaen NPT are looking to speak to the driver of this car in relation to driving offences in the Pontypool area on December 17.
“Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 2300426721 or direct message Gwent Police on social media.”
