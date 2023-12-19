Our plans will promote a diverse, fairer, greener Monmouthshire generating more employment and prosperity.

My cabinet colleague and deputy leader, Paul Griffiths, introduced the strategy with his upbeat thorough assessment of our county, inviting investors to take a close look at what we have to offer: an exciting and profitable place to do business.

More than that, a creative community of partners that is networked throughout South Wales, the South West of England and along the Marches.

We are a county that builds bridges rather than barriers. And we already include major manufacturers, some working at the frontier of global technology, alongside which smaller businesses emerge and flourish.

One of distinguishing features is our diversity. The list is long - large and small businesses in manufacturing, construction, health and social care, agriculture and food, research and consultancy, professional services, tourism and hospitality, retail, arts and culture.

At the heart of it all, here is a county which puts on a pedestal the natural world in which we live and work. It is precious. As a council we also share with our businesses a commitment to fairness so that people are valued and will thrive.

We start out with a big advantage: here the quality of life is exceptional.

Historic market towns and lovely villages all set in glorious wooded hills and valleys. Added to which we already have a well-skilled and educated labour force, but there are skill gaps, which is why we place such emphasis on our relationships with colleges and universities.

I do not pretend that everything in Monmouthshire’s garden is rosy: we have enormous challenges. Therefore, we need to build on what we have achieved and, for a start, become better connected, digitally and physically.

We have recently made important new connections with our Marches strategy, connecting four counties which together cover eighty per cent of the border between England and Wales. And Wwe know we must work with partners at all levels of government to improve our transport infrastructure, road connections and more. The Welsh Government recently announced that by the end of 2024 there will be two trains an hour stopping at Caldicot and Chepstow. This is progress and we need a lot more.

Businesses tell us that they need land and premises and we are making this a priority. That said, their investment will need to be supported by valued and valuable people who can work and thrive in new businesses. To that end, we are trail-blazing policies to provide affordable housing in the right areas.

Our plan lays the foundations for a brighter future for this area, after the desperately hard times that some of us are now encountering. I know we cannot control what is happening out there in the wider world, but we can at least make Monmouthshire a place where we have prepared the best ingredients.